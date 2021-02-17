Delegation: Vendor not meeting needs of hungry Vermonters

Vermont’s congressional delegation says the New Jersey vendor picked for the latest round of a federal food distribution program in Vermont is failing to meet the needs of hungry residents amid the pandemic.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders sent a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary-designate Tom Vilsack on Friday saying that Global Trading Enterprises, LLC is only delivering food boxes to seven locations in just five of the state’s 14 counties.

They say this will leave nearly 250 towns, and hundreds Vermont families, without the food assistance that they were promised. An email was sent to Global Trading Enterprises seeking comment.