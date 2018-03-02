Delicious Irish dishes for St. Patrick’s Day

COLCHESTER, Vt.

Hungry Enough to Six Vermont-based food blogger Nancy Mock stopped by the Morning Brew to share some fresh takes on traditional Irish food. Whether you get all decked out in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, or you’re just craving some comfort food on a cold Spring evening, she has you covered.

In the mood for something classic? Try Aunt Lizzy’s Irish Soda Bread.

Have a sweet tooth? Bailey’s Irish Cream Scones with Whisky Chocolate Sauce will do the trick.

Slow Cooker Steak and Stout over Colcannon will have make you a believer in the Luck of the Irish.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Slaw sandwiches will keep you celebrating long after March 17th has come and gone, in a delicious post-Thanksgiving leftover turkey rollup kind of way.

And save some of that Bailey’s for Sweet Irish Cream Pie. Check them all out here.