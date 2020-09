Food blogger Nancy Mock is at it again, whipping up tasty treats you can make for your New Years Eve celebration.

Her blog, Hungry Enough to Eat Six, details it all!

On the menu:

–sweet spicy meatballs

–shiny new year chocolate covered strawberries

–pesto and bacon layered cheese appetizer

–Gougères

Click the links for step-by-step instructions on how to make them at home!