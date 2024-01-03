Newbury, VT- A former Bed and Breakfast will be the site of a new youth treatment facility for minors in the criminal justice system, the first one in the state since 2020 when Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center closed. The Vermont Supreme Court approved the location in December despite pushback from neighbors nearby and the Newbury Town Development Board.

Aryka Radke, deputy commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, says this facility would fill an important need for the state. Radke said, “It would be a midterm type of program where you could have treatment for up to four months or possibly longer, and there’s a real need for youth to have that kind of care when they have crisis situations.”

“When we call it a system of care, it has different layers,” Radke said, “The children may go through different stages and have different types of needs so we want to be able to address them where they are at a given time.”

Radke went on to say that redevelopment of the site hasn’t begun, and the DCF is still trying to determine the exact use for the property. “Because of the delay with making sure the shelter was open and the pending litigation, we did continue to have the other initiatives ongoing because we just couldn’t wait.”

The property is owned by the Vermont Permanency Initiative, a nonprofit. Newbury residents and the town’s development review board have their share of concerns. Radke addressed those concerns saying, “We want to also make sure we reach out to the community in Newbury to really make sure we’re on the same page because it’s important to us that whatever facility we put in there that we’re good neighbors.”

The facility will have high-grade security, some saying it will bear more resemblance to a prison than a group home. Some people living in Newbury also worry about what will happen to the character of their town.

“It’s good to have kids here where one, they’re closer to their families and closer to the services that we know provide the best possible care, and these are Vermont youth,” said Radke, “These aren’t kids from somewhere else. They’re kids we all know, that are in communities we all care about.”

Currently, the DCF doesn’t have a timeline for when the facility will be up and running, but Radke said the DCF plans on building a temporary crisis stabilization facility in Middlesex in the interim.