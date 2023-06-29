Derby Line, VT- A man charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault is expected in court today, after allegedly threatening officers and pointing a gun at a Main St apartment building Wednesday night.

Skylar Thatcher-Bushey, 28, is being held without bail until his arraignment this afternoon in Newport on charges of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful mischief, and DUI.

Police say Thatcher-Bushey lives in the apartment building he was aiming the gun at, and refused to come down from his second story apartment. According to officers on the scene, he also made statements implying he wanted to commit suicide by cop.

Police de-escalated the situation and took Thatcher-Bushey into custody.

While police transported Thatcher-Bushey to the Derby State Police Barracks, he allegedly kicked the door of the cruiser and damaged the back seat.

During the incident, traffic on Main St was closed to thru-traffic until the arrest was made.