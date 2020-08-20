Dermatologists say skin problems from face masks are common

By now, we’re getting used to making sure we leave the house with a mask, but some people are struggling with skin problems arising from the face coverings.

“The main thing is knowing it’s not a permanent change and that it’s treatable,” said Dr. Melanie Bui, dermatologist at UVM Medical Center. “It’s not something that’s here to stay.”

She says there’s quite a few reasons why wearing masks can irritate our skin, especially when worn for long hours.

“Its environment is changing because it’s more humid, it has a cover over it that it wasn’t used to before,” Dr Bui said. “Sometimes that can bring out some characteristics that we don’t like, like pimples, or flare epidermis, or rosacea.”

Bui says it’s something that surgeons have struggled with for years, but has gained popularity now that the majority of the population is wearing masks. The elastic around the ears and tight contact of face coverings can be bothersome, too. Dr. Bui says there’s little changes that can make a big difference when dealing with maskne.

“One of the first steps is not wearing makeup under the mask because that’s going to make it worse,” she said.

She says you can skip the lotion, too, but throwing in an acne wash may prove helpful. Dr. Bui adds that for a lot of people the material of the mask can also play a big role. No matter which kind you opt for, just make sure it’s clean.