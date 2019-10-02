Despite falling temperatures, health officials say risk of mosquito-born diseases still high

Although the calendar says it’s autumn and the warm days of summer are beginning to seem like a distant memory, health officials say fall is the riskiest time of the year for contracting diseases from mosquitoes. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) reminds people that the risk of diseases from mosquitoes is still present until we experience a statewide hard frost when temperatures drop below freezing for several hours.

Although mosquito populations have dwindled since their peak earlier in the year, experts warn that the ones still around are most likely to carry viruses like Eastern Equine Encephalitis, which can be deadly. The best way to prevent infection if you go outdoors, is to wear insect repellent.