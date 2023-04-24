After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the abortion pill mifepristone will remain available without restrictions – at least for the time being – Vermont’s lawmakers and abortion care advocates have taken measures to ensure the 23-year-old drug will stay available in the state despite the result of the federal appeals process.

“This should have never happened. this should have never been a challenge to begin with,” said Lucy Leriche of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Leriche says the drug is the safest abortion medication, and is used in more than half of all abortions in the country, and in more than 75% in Vermont.

Lawmakers in recent weeks have passed a bill protecting abortion providers and allowing Vermonters access to mifepristone.

“We’re doing everything we can and looking into the future in case something does happen,” Leriche said.

Along with state litigation, Governor Phil Scott has announced his state is aiming to stockpile a two-year supply of the drug. Spokesperson Jason Maulucci said in a statement on Monday – “Given the Supreme Court decision on Friday, we feel secured in the near term. But we have approved the state working with Planned Parenthood and UVMMC to ensure we have a two-year supply of the drug as a contingency.”

Leriche says it has been a patient process.

“We want to make sure that we have enough supply to meet the demand for our patients as well as any supply that might come from a negative ruling from outside that would be affected more acutely from states outside Vermont,” she said.

Earlier this month, Scott referenced a bill that he signed back in 2018 as a potential aid, that would allow the state to get help from their neighbor to the north.

“We’re in a somewhat unique position here in Vermont. We are one of three states who have sought to be able to purchase drugs in Canada. We’re just waiting for approval from the feds to do so, now might be the time they give us the green light.”

The possibility of that solution looks dim, as the FDA has determined Vermont’s application incomplete due to updated qualifications, and Maulucci said updating it will require too much money and resources.

Despite these measures, Mary Hahn Beerworth at Vermont Right to Life says an eventual ruling against mifepristone could be a pleasant sign for women’s health.

“The FDA, I believe, did not do a careful job of studying the effects on women’s health and women have died from taking the mifepristone, so a little pause is not going to hurt anybody and might actually protect a woman someday,” Beerworth said.

As for what’s next with mifepristone in the U.S. – the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the appeal from the federal government and Danco Laboratories, a sponsor of mifepristone starting on May 17th and will likely give a ruling over the summer.

Down the line In Vermont, Leriche said if mifepristone is taken off the market, Planned Parenthood would use two doses of misoprostol during abortions – which is slightly less effective.