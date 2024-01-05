Burlington, VT- A Detroit man who police say spent his illegal earnings lavishly was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty in 2021 to drug trafficking and money laundering charges in federal court in Burlington. Dajuan Williams, 31, will also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after completing his sentence as well as pay a forfeiture money judgment of $600,034.09.

According to court records, Williams orchestrated a nationwide drug trafficking network involving 11 people and three major locations across the country. Police say Williams distributed fentanyl, meth, and other drugs to people in Burlington, VT, Bismarck, ND, and Billings, MT. Williams employed deceptive and cruel tactics, including disguising fentanyl pills as prescription opiates and testing products on customers to determine which drugs he would prefer to sell, according to court records.

Cash App, Zelle, and Venmo were all used to launder more than 1 million dollars into various bank accounts, which Williams then used to buy luxury cars, jewelry, and houses according to investigators. Among the cars he bought were a 2016 Maserati Ghibli, a 2017 Audi A7, and a 2017 BMW X6.

Before his arrest in Los Angeles in 2021, police say Williams lived in a Hollywood Hills mansion that he rented for $15,000 a month. Nine of the people involved in Williams’ trafficking network have pleaded guilty to federal charges and have been sentenced following an investigation that lasted a year. United States Attorney Nikolas Kearst said, “The focus of the organization was on profit without a care for the addicted victims of Williams’ illegal business.”