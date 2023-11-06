The Vermont State Police say a law enforcement operation in a residential neighborhood in Morrisville has ended with no arrests and no injuries.

Just before 11:45 a.m. Monday, state police said several units, including the Vermont State Police Crisis Negotiation Unit and drone, were involved in an operation focused on Center Road.

Less than two hours later, police said the operation had concluded, but that a reduced law enforcement presence would continue to process the scene.

“To avoid compromising the integrity of the ongoing Vermont State Police investigation, no additional details are available at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.