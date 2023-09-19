GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, residents of Glens Falls saw their water turn the wrong color.

On Tuesday, city staff said improvements had been reported in places where discolored water was being found as early as Saturday afternoon.

Discolored water can be caused by water systems under high stress. The city Water and Sewer Department says mineral deposits discolored the water as the flow intensified and that it poses no threat to human health.

This week, the city is cracking the pavement open along downtown Glen Street to handle a sewer main break. The city says that the break is unrelated to the discolored water, and the contents of the sewer system are not a threat to the city’s potable water.

Anyone who experiences discolored water can reach out to the Water and Sewer Department hotline at (518) 761-3857.