DMV services resume in Vermont

Officials with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles outlined a plan on Monday to reopen several DMV offices. Learner’s permit test can now be taken online at the DMV website. Those who pass will receive their learners permit in the mail. Driver’s licenses test will be offered through appointment starting on Monday, June 8th.

The continuation of permit testing does not include a motorcycle or commercial vehicle licenses at this point.

Vermont Commissioner of Motor Vehicles, Wanda Minoli said, “Customers who were scheduled a driving exam or commercial vehicle exam before covid and then had it canceled during the March and April, will be contacted by the DMV to reschedule their test.”

Beginning this Wednesday, June 3rd, customers who did not have a previously scheduled appointment can schedule their road test.

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding testing to include third-party examiners. Certified driving education instructors who are employed or contracted by a driving school, can act as agents of the DMV. The first training for new examiners will be held on Thursday, June 4th.

Nicole Gouge from Marshfield was scheduled to take her driver’s license test three days after the stay home stay safe order was issued. When she found out DMVs had to closed, she was devastated.

“There have just been a lot of things that we were counting on that for. Especially living in Marshfield it is far away from a lot of the things were are involved in. So it was going to very helpful”, said Gouge.

Not getting her license, has restricted Nicole from getting a job.

Gouge said, “Being toward the end of high school, college comes quick, college is expensive, so I really wanted to start saving. But it is such a drive to get anywhere where they are hiring.”

Nicole is a volunteer fire firefighter and has been with the department since she was thirteen. She has been responding to calls with her dad but was hoping when she got her license she could go on her own.

“Now that I am sixteen, it is like great I can go on my own because he is at work. Things like that. But it has been hard not being able to be a part of and help out with that.”

Rescheduling tests for those like Nicole who had to cancel because of the pandemic will take first priority. Testing will also look a little different to comply with new health and safety measures. All in-person transactions should occur outside. There should be no more than two people inside the car and facial coverings should be worn.



Montpelier, South Burlington and Rutland DMV branch offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays beginning June 8th to give exams. Commercial driver’s license exams will be held at the Agency of Transportation District 5 site in Colchester and the Rutland testing location.