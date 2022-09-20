A fund that helps cancer patients pay their bills just received a record-breaking donation of more than $86,000.

The donation to the Branches of Hope program comes from National Life’s Do Good Fest, a benefit concert that drew nearly 10,000 people to Montpelier in July. The fund created by the Central Vermont Medical Center started in 2014, when it raised $800. The fund has now received more than $345,000.

“As a company, we have values of doing good, being good, and making good,” said Mehran Assadi, CEO of National Life. “That’s one of the reasons why we started our Do Good Fest.”

According to the Vermont Department of Health, more than 3,700 Vermonters are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Anna Noonan, the Chief Operating Officer for the CVMC, said Branches of Hope helps cancer patients and their families with the costs of housing, transportation, treatment and other .expenses. “A cancer diagnosis brings a host of challenges and stressors to our patients in their everyday life,” Noonan said.

Assadi says he is already planning the next Do Good Fest.