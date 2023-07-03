Temperatures are in the 60s to low 70s this morning alongside patchy fog, mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers especially from central Vermont and points south. Otherwise, the flooding in the North Country from over the weekend has subsided and rivers are expected to continue to settle through the rest of the day.

Our afternoon will feature highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with high levels of humidity. It will be a warm and humid day with a slight chance for additional showers/downpours this afternoon. The activity will remain isolated and very hit or miss straight through the 3rd of July Celebrations down at the Burlington Waterfront. Overnight, patchy fog redevelops late with lows landing in the upper 60s to low 70s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, temps will rebound into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and another round of isolated showers/downpours. Don’t cancel those July 4th cookout plans or fireworks shows, but do be ready to head inside if the clouds start to darken. Make it safe and happy Independence Day!