Domestic violence advocates hopeful for change in Vermont

Earlier this month, the Vermont Network Against Sexual and Domestic Violence released a report showing the state is spending over $111 million every year on related issues. It’s also the number one type of call into Vermont law enforcement. Numbers show it also accounts for half of the state’s homicides.

“But there’s no decrease in the numbers,” said Karen Tronsgard-Scott. “So we have to figure out some other ways.”

Tronsgard-Scott leads the state’s network against violence. She says between 8 and 10 thousand Vermonters seek services each year. Hotlines take calls from about 20,000 Vermonters annually. While the numbers haven’t changed, the pandemic has made it a lot harder for victims to reach out.

“Being in this close proximity, being locked in with an abusive partner has had some negative impacts on survivors,” Tronsgard-Scott said. “We’re just learning the impact on children.”

She says much of the funding will be used for advocacy services as well transitional housing and emergency shelters. In St Johnsbury, Umbrella served more than 500 survivors of violence last year.

“We saw that the physical violence, strangulation, physical hitting, those kinds of violent acts were increased during the pandemic for clients that came to us,” said Executive Director Amanda Cochrane.

She says Umbrella plans to use funding to form an integrated team to respond to the needs of children impacted by violence. She notes it’s sometimes harder for Vermonters in this corner of the state to access services.

“Is it hard here in the northeast kingdom? Boy it sure is,” Cochrane said.”It’s more rural, people can’t get help as quickly as they can in more populous areas.”