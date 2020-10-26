Domestic violence on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

According to a national study, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, that adds up to more than 10 million women and men.

“It impacts your health and wellness and that’s its not just a personal issue it’s not something separate but it can lead to so many impactful pieces of someone’s life,” said Salissa Wahlers, a licensed independent clinical social worker.

Domestic violence comes in many different forms, including stalking. The most talked about form of abuse is physical.

“We think about not only physical. We leave out a lot of other experiences people have. People can experience domestic violence in the forms of emotional abuse. It can be financial and or sexual. There are lots of different sorts of abuse that compound on one another,” said Bessie McManus, development and volunteer coordinator at Steps to End Domestic Violence, .

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping most of us at home, domestic violence hotlines received an increase in calls across the nation.

“People who previously maybe had a safe outlet in coming to work or other obligations outside of the home they are now more restricted and they are spending more time at home with a partner that may be abusive towards them,” said Wahlers.

If you feel your relationship is not healthy or there are some concerns you can reach out to a local domestic violence agency, an advocate for more information, someone you trust or call 800-799-7233.

More Headlines