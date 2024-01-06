Burlington, Vt – Keegan Albaugh knows how the challenges of a Vermont winter – isolation, mental health, and connection – can be tough for new parents trying to find community.

Which is why he started the Dad Guild: Burlington-based non-profit that aims to support and empower male identifying caregivers by offering opportunities for connection, education, and community engagement.

“We do playgroups, dads’ night out, just really trying to engage dads and support families, build community and address gender equality,” says Albaugh.

The organization was founded back in 2019, and has a network of just under 1,000 dads from across the Green Mountain State.

Recently, the Dad Guild received a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to put on a family friendly winter concert series called ‘Toast and Jams’.

“There have been so many moments today where I’ve seen people give each other big hugs and smiles…this is our village, and we can’t do it alone,” “Albaugh says fondly.

More information on the Dad Guild and their upcoming events can be found here.