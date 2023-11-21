South Burlington, VT – The intersection of Dorset Street and Williston Road in South Burlington has a new traffic signal and pedestrian crossing.

The busy intersection also has a new traffic pattern for drivers heading west on Williston Road towards Burlington and I-89.

Westbound traffic will now have a left turn lane, two through lanes and a right turn lane. The move eliminates the need for a lane shift. If you need to turn left onto Dorset Street, that will now be one lane. The right turn lane will be for the hotel or getting onto I-89 north. In addition, a new crosswalk had been added across Williston Road.