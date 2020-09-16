Dr. Fauci joins Vermont’s COVID-19 briefing, praises state’s low positive rate

The nation’s top public health expert applauded Vermont’s Coronavirus response.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, also a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force praised the state’s low positivity rate and shared some advice with Vermonters in Tuesday’s press conference.

“Be prudent and careful in your interaction in the community,” said Dr. Fauci.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says he finds value in implementing some of Vermont’s response strategies.

“Even when you are in as good shape as Vermont is, you got into good shape by certain things that you’ve done.”

That is, the plans Vermont put in place to allow for a safe and gradual reopening of the economy as well as the governor’s eventual mask mandate, physical distancing, and good hygiene.

But as you can imagine, Dr. Fauci came to Tuesday’s briefing with a wish.

“Don’t get careless…,” said Dr. Fauci.

But he pointed out a second wave of the virus in Vermont is not inevitable, if the state continues to follow guidelines, especially as we enter the fall and winter months.

During these months when the Green Mountain State sees more tourists, Dr. Fauci highly suggests wearing masks.

“Particularly when you’re in a situation when you don’t really have an idea of the positivity rate of people who are coming into your community,” said Dr. Fauci.

He says he proud of the state of Vermont but encourages Vermonters to avoid letting their guard down.

“I think as we get into 2021, we are going to be in good shape and that’s what I’m hoping for. It’s aspirational but I think we can do it.”