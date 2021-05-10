Dr. Fauci: Masks may be seasonal after the pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wears a protective mask during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House held its first Coronavirus Task Force briefing in months as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicts that Americans may choose to wear face masks during seasons where respiratory illnesses are prevalent.

During a Sunday morning interview on “Meet the Press,” Fauci said that he believes people have gotten used to wearing masks and have witnessed firsthand their effectiveness. (Watch the video above for our previous report on the effectiveness of masks.)

Fauci continued to say that it is probable in the future people “may actually elect to wear masks” during flu season in an effort to diminish their risk of getting ill.

Fauci’s comments come just weeks after the CDC announced that fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

The CDC guidance also says those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too; people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They also can go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.