Crafting cocktails in Montpelier to save the honey bees

Local 22 & 44’s Spencer Thomas set out to Caledonia Spirits, a Montpelier based distillery, to help raise awareness of …. honey bees.

Barr Hill “Bee’s Knees Week” raises money for non-profit bee and pollinator organizations. It started in 2017, and has collected $30,000 selling a prohibition-era cocktail of gin, lemon and honey called The Bees Knees.

Dozens of local restaurants and bars have buzzed on board and will donate $1 for every cocktail sold through Sept. 29 to shine a light on the importance of bees in our food and drink system.

The funds will benefit The Bee Cause Project, which helps kids connect with the environment by learning about bees.

Click here for more information about where to get a cocktail or to simply make a donation.