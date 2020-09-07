Driver killed Friday in South Burlington crash was reportedly Adrian Moore, 29

The South Burlington Police are releasing additional information about the Friday morning wrong-way crash on Shelburne Road in which a man driving a stolen car was killed.

Investigators wrote on Sunday that Adrian Moore, 29, was driving a car that had been stolen from Clymer Street in Burlington sometime overnight Thursday night. However, at the time of the crash — shortly before 4:00 a.m. Friday — the car had not yet been reported stolen. Toxicology results are still pending, but according to police, initial investigation shows Moore suffered from opiate addiction.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle that Moore hit head-on near Baldwin Avenue is a 58-year-old woman from Shelburne. She’s being treated at UVM Medical Center for broken bones, and authorities said her use of a seat belt may have saved her life. Moore was not buckled up and died at the scene.