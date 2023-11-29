Malone, NY – The Malone Village Police Department, along with the New York State Police, say they conducted a search of a house in the Village of Malone on Nov. 28 seizing thousands of dollars, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and two firearms.

In the search, police say they seized $10,800, over seven ounces of crack cocaine, sixty bags of fentanyl, and two imitation firearms. Police also say four people were arrested.

Robert Shonyo, Akinola Allen, Angela LaVoie, and Courtney Allen were all arraigned in Malone Town Court. Shonyo and Akinola Allen were remanded to the Franklin County Jail without bail. Lavoie and Courtney Allen were released under Franklin County’s probation department.