High pressure is building back into the North Country and Upper Valley today. It comes hot on the heels of yesterday’s active cold front that’s now exiting to the east this morning. Behind the boundary, we’re comfortably in the 60s to start our Wednesday. There’s also patchy, dense fog so make sure you’re taking it easy during your morning drive.

Our afternoon will feature diminishing wildfire smoke, a few fair weather clouds, and highs in the low 80s. Overnight, temps will slide back into the upper 50s to low 60s with pleasant levels of humidity. Altogether, it will be a great night to open a few windows to let the fresh air in.

Thursday, high pressure begins to depart to the northeast but not before providing another gorgeous summer day. Temps will hover in the mid/upper 80s with an ample amount of sunshine and the slight chance for a mountain shower/downpour. Otherwise, the better chance for more widespread torrential downpours, strong storms, and flash flooding will arrive first thing Friday morning…