Minor to moderate and even major flood stage have been achieved by many local waterways. It has resulted in significant flooding across the Green Mountain State and it’s making travel a nightmare. There are numerous road closures due to all the flooding so making your way around the state is going to be difficult for much of the day. Otherwise, the rain is beginning to wrap up this morning with temps in the 60s.

Our afternoon will feature breaks of sunshine, drier weather, and a leftover shower or two. Highs will manage the mid 80s with a muggy feel to the air. Flooding will continue through the afternoon and evening despite the drier weather. We’ll remain dry overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday, highs will make a run into the middle/upper 80s alongside partly cloudy skies and isolated, afternoon storms/downpours. Overnight, clouds continue to increase eventually leading to more widespread showers/downpours/storms through Thursday. We’ll have to monitor the precipitation chances closely of course because of all the flooding as of late. Stay safe and weather aware, friends. We’ll make it through this tough time together; Vermont Strong!