JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An earthquake was felt around Central and Northern New York on Sunday, April 23.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake of a 3.6 magnitude hit Adams Center in Jefferson County, just 10 miles southwest of Watertown.

Photo taken from USGS website.

The earthquake was felt in parts of Phoenix, Watertown, Fulton, Oswego, Fort Drum, West Monroe, Hannibal, Williamstown, Pulaski, Rome and more.

The earthquake had an 8.9 km depth and hit exactly at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

There are currently no reports of any damage, but many people called and messaged NewsChannel 9 and reported feeling their homes shake from around the area.

This is now the second earthquake to hit Jefferson County in just over a week. The first happened just about a week ago around the same area on April 14 at 1:30 a.m. which had a magnitude of 2.6 and a 6.0 km depth.

Since 1737 New York State only averages about two earthquakes per year, yet there have been three in the last few months. Sunday’s earthquake was the strongest earthquake in ten years.