RUTLAND, Vt. - Former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras thanked family, friends, and police in his first public statement following the deaths of his son and nephew earlier this month. In it, Louras indicates drugs may have played a role.

Christopher Louras, 33 was shot by police after a shootout October 8. Authorities say the younger Louras fired a gun at the Rutland Police Department building before leading police on a chase.