Efficiency Vermont aims to help Vermonters save money during these challenging times

During these unprecedented times, many people have been left jobless and struggling with their finances. Efficiency Vermont wants to help Vermonters save money and energy before the cold weather gets here.

Efficiency Vermont aims to help Vermont transition to a cleaner and more affordable future by helping Vermonters reduce their home energy costs, make their homes healthier, and encourage investments to support the local community

Community Engagement Manager Becca White said, “In light of the economic hardship brought on for so many of us because of COVID-19, we’ve designed a number of programs for some of the hardest hit sectors of our economy to help to put money back into Vermonters pockets.”

Efficiency Vermont wrote on their website that they are offering the highest -ever incentives to help Vermonters save money in time for the cold. Becca White explained that one of the best ways to save money and energy is through weatherization

“We know now that almost all homes can benefit from weatherization,” said White.

White said you can weatherize your house on your own by weatherizing windows, doors, and insulating pipes. Other weatherization projects will require a contractor. Efficiency Vermont can help you get a contractor.

White also explained how heat pumps can be a good way to stay warm in the winter and stay cool in the summer.

“Heat Pumps are efficient. You’re spending is going further, you are not burning fossil fuels in your home to get hot water or heat,” said White

Some simple tips you can do right now to save energy this summer include opening windows to let the breeze in, waiting to do things like laundry or dishes until the evening, and avoid using the oven and try grilling instead.

