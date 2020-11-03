Art project inspires students to make a difference

Getting excited about an election can be difficult when you are not old enough to vote. However, one teacher wanted to show her students that they can still make a difference. Liz Swindell, and art teacher at Montpelier High School encouraged her class to use art as a form of expression.

Liz asked her students to think about what they wanted to say and a cause that was important to them. With her class being made up of mostly seniors, she says they have a lot to say. She told her students to use the causes they picked and turn it into a painting project. The students created signs centered on the importance of speaking up about things they are passionate about.

Maple Perchlik, a students at Montpelier High School, says she has been a climate activist her whole live and wants to bring more attention to the issue. Maple said, “Art is a form of propaganda and activism and is really influential and striking to people.”

Maple also wants the older generation to know that younger people have a power and it is rising. “It is just important to show that I will be a voter soon and will be for years to come after that. I am active and I am learning and I think it is important to show that”, says Perchlik.

Voting was a main topic among the signs, especially for Mae Browning who just turned eighteen a few weeks ago. Mae is a senior and says, “Having this be my first year voting, I think it is just really cool that this is something that I have the power to do and that so many people aren’t doing it.”

Mae Hopes her sign inspires people to do their civic duty. She hopes that when someone looks at it, they think it is very pretty and realize someone put time and effort in to it. She wants her art to make people want to vote.