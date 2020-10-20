Election officials finalize plans for in-person voting at the polls

Preparing for an election cycle during a global pandemic has caused county leaders to regroup and reassess.

“Due to COVID, we did lose quite a few, probably a third, a good third of our poll workers,” said Mary Dyer, democratic commissioner for the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Like nationwide trends, the bulk of their poll workers were retired, and at risk for COVID-19.

“The majority were older,” Dyer said. “Some were not older, whether they had relatives they were caring for or young children, they just did not want to put themselves in that situation.”

That forced Clinton County to consolidate its polling locations, 11 sites are not being used. She says to compensate the shortage, poll workers from sites that closed, are willing to work at another site.

“We are not seeing a problem in poll worker recruitment,” said Sec. Jim Condos.

In vermont, Secretary of state Jim Condos says all 275 polling locations will be open November 3rd. He says there was some initial fear and concern from town clerks around in person voting, and manning the polls, but that changed.

“As the summer progressed, and we started social distancing and wearing masks, that seemed to dissipate,” he said.

Condos says infection prevention kits, with sanitation materials have also been sent to all polling locations. A similar measure is being taken in the Empire State.

“Each site will have more than enough poll workers and we will have cleaners to go around and make sure everything is sanitized and safe because we want everyone to be able to vote and feel comfortable doing it,” Dyer said.