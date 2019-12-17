Elevated lead levels in water found in many Vermont schools

Recent tests mandated by a new Vermont law are revealing elevated lead levels at schools around the state. Eighty-three percent of facilities tested so far have had at least one tap above allowable levels, according to state data. The latest water sources to be flagged were in Burlington’s Integrated Arts Academy, an elementary school. Burlington superintendent of schools Yaw Obeng informed parents Thursday about the test results. The levels at Integrated Arts are over the standard but not by much, said David Grass, environmental health program manager at the Vermont Health Department.

As of now, only about 17 percent of Vermont schools have carried out the required testing. They have until December of 2020 to do so under Act 66, which was passed earlier this year. Most schools reporting results above the standard have been able to fix the problem relatively quickly by changing out fixtures. Lead exposure can impair development and learning. And while the leading source of lead poisoning in Vermont children is paint, lead in pipes and plumbing fixtures can contribute to exposure, according to the Vermont Health Department.