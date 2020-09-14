Emerald Ash Borer awareness week and how you can help

The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is a destructive insect that kills ash trees. These insects have been identified in numerous town in Vermont and is expected to continue to move across the state. To manage the pest and mitigate damage to ash trees, Vermont adopted a “Slow the Spread” strategy to buy time to develop a way to control the spread.

EAB Awareness Week this year lasts from September 12 to the 19th. This is a week to encourage communities to host events and raise awareness about the Emerald Ash Borer.

One way you can help is by hosting an Ash tree walk. The purpose is to help people learn to identify ash trees and the signs and symptoms of EAB, encourage individuals and communities to make a plan for their ash trees before EAB arrives. Having a plan beforehand can help save money and protect your community’s trees.