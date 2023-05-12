Jason Combs appears for arraignment by WebEx on friday, May 12th, 2023.

St. Albans, VT- An Enosburg man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in connection to a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in Sheldon.

Jason Combs, 45, appeared in court remotely on Friday afternoon. He’s being held without bail, and faces charges of negligent operation with death resulting, a fourth DUI, and violating an ignition interlocking device, among others.

According to Vermont State Police, Combs was driving south on Route 78 in Sheldon when a Trooper tried to pull him over because a taillight was out on his 2003 Dodge Ram pick-up. Police say Combs didn’t pull over, took a right turn onto Shawville Rd, sped up and distanced himself from the trooper, then crossed the center line, and hit a motorcycle head-on.

The motorcycle was being driven by Christopher Ryea, 53, of Enosburg, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say combs then tried to run away form the scene before being arrested.

