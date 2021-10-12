“Enough is enough”, Vermont educators call on Scott Administration to issue state-wide masking among other health policies

Vermont educators want people to call the governor’s office Tuesday and advocate for more Covid-19 health guidance.

Teachers across the state have planned a call-in campaign on October 12 in an effort to get Vermont to reimpose a mask policy and provide more support when it comes to Covid-19 testing in schools.

Anne Sosin, public health educator at Darmouth College, has been studying the pandemic in Vermont and New Hampshire. She says implementing a mask policy will help keep children in school and parents in the workforce.

Sosin adds it’s a critical time especially as Vermont counted the second-highest number of Covid-related deaths in September. She agrees the Scott Administration needs to do more this school year, the third school year in a pandemic, to prioritize Vermonters’ health and education.

Putting a mask policy in place buys us more time to vaccinate our kids under 12 as well as to deliver boosters for our medically high risk populations,” said Sosin.

Educators say they have wanted to see Governor Scott reintroduce a mask mandate for months.

“We are trying as educators and public health professionals to say, ‘enough is enough,” said Librarian Peter Langella from Champlain Valley Union High School.

Langella says the state’s current mask policy is simply a recommendation for schools and up to individual districts to implement. Weekly Covid testing is another challenge as schools struggle to fill gaps in staffing.

“So much gets thrown on schools right now. From the basic education all the way through to mental health, counseling services, social work, feeding the students. It’s unbelievable what schools are doing right now,” said Langella.

One teacher says he was out for a week to watch his children due to an exposure in his child’s daycare community.

“It was hard to have two young children and no childcare. It meant I had to use a week of sick-time, it meant my kids (my students at school) had to have a sub for a week,” said Randolph Union High School teacher Tev Kelman.

Sosin says while Vermont has not seen any deaths in children from Covid, the country saw the most deaths in children in the month of September. Soon, she and her colleagues plan to get New England governors to adopt a regional mask policy based on the one that’s in Nevada.

“It turns masking on when transmission is high and it turns masking off when transmission subsides to low or moderate levels,” said Sosin.

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment Monday, but Scott and Education Secretary Dan French will likely address these concerns at the state’s weekly Covid-19 press conference Tuesday. Those interested in advocating on behalf of teachers and Vermont’s most vulnerable populations can call Governor Scott’s office at 802 – 383 – 3333.

“It’s like if we can’t trust the people we entrust with the care of our children, who can we trust,” said Langella.