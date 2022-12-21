Last week the Montpelier Police Department announced they hired a new chief, and today he assumed his position.

After a quarter century serving the state capitals police department, Eric Nordenson is taking over as chief of Montpelier’s police department.

When Montpelier’s former police chief, Brian Peete, announced his departure in early November, City Manager Bill Fraser preached excellence when it came to finding his replacement. He said the capital’s former deputy chief fit that bill.

“Eric has been a big part of this over the years,” Fraser said.

Montpelier had hired internally for decades, but Fraser said when former Chief Anthony Facos retired in 2020, Nordenson made it clear he had more to learn.

“Through the selection process he believed so much in excellence that he chose not to apply last time because he didn’t feel like he was ready to bring that kind of leadership,” Fraser said.

The new chief said after a taxing last two years, the time is right.

“I just felt like at that time at outside set of eyes would further us,” Nordenson said. “I didn’t know what i didn’t know, and i was really curious to see if there was a different way to do things.”

Nordenson hopes to rebuild the department. It’s six officers short of its usual staffing level, but with three new hires attending Vermont’s police academy in February, he’s confident the department will look different in 2023.

He added hopes to repair relationships within the community that were lost because of the pandemic.

“We’re going to be out in the community, you’ll see us at meetings, we’ll be at the senior center, you’ll see us hopefully at the schools again,” he said.

But he made it clear who helped him reach this goal.

“We had a lot of hard conversations, my wife and I,” he added. “She was not ready for me to retire. She said ‘you got to do something, and this is what you like to do.’”

The capital’s new chief said an approved pay raise for officers by the city has helped with recruiting, but that applications will be thoroughly inspected.