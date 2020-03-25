Essex County concerned about testing capabilities and travel to the Adirondacks during pandemic

ESSEX COUNTY, NY- As of Wednesday, Essex County Health leaders announced five confirmed COVID-19 cases. As the situation continues to evolve, officials are worried about the number of available tests and resources.

The Essex County Health Department said health care workers have reduced testing capabilities and they are worried about people from other parts of New York traveling to the Adirondacks.

Linda Beers is the Director of Public Health for Essex County and she said while her numbers are in the single digits, they may not be accurate.

“The low numbers and anywhere in the North Country are misrepresentative to let people have a sense that there is no COVID-19 here,” said Beers.

Right now, Essex County is focusing on only testing those admitted to the hospital, front-line healthcare workers, and first responders.

“Most COVID can be managed at home. But without testing we have what people have been calling presumed positives,” said Beers. “People with all the symptoms, but unable to get the test.”

Beers said mandatory quarantining and isolation techniques are hard to do without confirmed positives. And officials say having more people come to the area makes the virus harder to contain.

“We have an influx of people coming here we are well aware of that,” said Beers.

“You can’t come up here and get a test. We don’t have the test and so we don’t actually have knowledge about how the virus is spreading. This is a beautiful place a lot of people have second homes and they are our residents and our citizens as well, but we are trying to keep everyone safe,” said Willsboro Town Supervisor and Chairman of Essex County BOS Shaun Gillilland.

County Officials said it is not the time to come to the Adirondacks.

“It’s not a full time or seasonal resident issue it’s the issue of protecting everybody. The governor was quite clear. You’re safer at home,” said Gillilland.

Gillilland explained that there are not enough resources for more people to come to the area during this time.

“We don’t have the medical infrastructure to take care of any surges. Our grocery stores and places that provide necessities and stuff. They are not geared up to have that type of demand,” said Gillilland.

For more information on COVID-19 in Essex County, New York, click here.