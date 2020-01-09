Essex High School named state winner in national STEM competition

Selected from thousands of entries nationwide, Essex High School in Essex Junction has been named the Vermont State Winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest for its proposed plan to address climate change. Celebrating its 10th year, the nationwide competition challenges students in grades 6th-12th to creatively use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to address real-world issues in their communities.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom STEM skills. Essex High School is among the nation’s 100 State Winners (representing all 50 states) and will receive $15,000* in technology for its achievement. In addition, the school will receive a Samsung video kit to create and submit a three-minute video that showcases their project development and how it addresses the issue. The video will be used for the chance to advance to the next phase of the contest and win additional prizes and educational opportunities.