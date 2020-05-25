Essex Junction Memorial Day wreath laying

On Memorial Day the Essex Junction Lions Club usually holds a large parade but this year sadly they had to cancel but they still continued their tradition of teaming up with the VFW and laying a wreath at the Five Corners Veterans’ Memorial.

Rodger Brassard, a District Officer for the Vermont VFW says, “This is a ceremony that honors veterans who have passed. The soldiers, sailors, and airmen, the ladies and gentlemen who came and protected our country by giving their lives.”

Brassard says members of the VFW always keep veterans in their hearts.

“I had a lot of relatives that were in the service. I was in Vietnam myself. It means a lot for me to be able to come here and honor those veterans that came before me”, said Brassard

This year the ceremony began around 9:00 am in front of the Veterans’ Memorial. About ten people gathered around the memorial as Brassard and the President of the Essex Junction Lions Club, Carmelle Terborgh, brought the wreath over to the front of the memorial. Afterward, a bagpiper played “Amazing Grace” from across the street. Carmelle says normally the wreath-laying ceremony would have been a much larger event.

Terborgh says, “Last year we would have had a much bigger ceremony. Of course there would have been the parade typically on Saturday of the Memorial Day weekend and there would have been a memorial service held as well on Friday evening.”

Brassard says, “Normally on a day like this we would have a color guard here. We would have police and fire representatives here. There would be a couple of speeches. Possibly the national anthem.”

Carmelle believes it was important to have some sort of memorial service to honor the veterans today.

“We just did the best we could under the circumstances. We certainly couldn’t let this opportunity pass to recognize the fallen soldiers”, said Carmelle.

Brassard said, “People should just take a moment on this particular day and honor those veterans who passed away and think a little bit about your country.”

Rodger thinks it’s important for the community to see the veterans and the lions club come together on this day and do something like this, despite the circumstances.