Essex man arrested for arson after throwing “firebombs” in Burlington

Burlington police said a 57-year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight for alleging throwing what witnesses described as firebombs, sparking two small fires in an Old North End neighborhood.

Police said they responded to reports that the devices had caused at least one fire near 156 Park Street. First responders arrived and found one small fire in a recycling bin and one underneath an unoccupied parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses provided police with information that led to the arrest of Henry Chalmers of Essex following a traffic stop. Chalmers has been charged with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of recklessly endangering a person. He was due on court Monday morning.

Police said Chalmers has an arrest record that includes 10 prior misdemeanor charges and two felony charges.