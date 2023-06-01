Burlington, VT- An Essex man pleaded not guilty to 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly Weapon for the gunfire incident that happened in downtown Burlington on Wednesday.

Mack Meredith, 32, was arrested around 7:30 last night near Five Corners in Essex.

Meredith was ordered to be held without bail at Northwest Correctional facility following his arraignment Thursday morning.

According to the affidavit, Meredith was threatening people outside Simon’s gas station on So. Winooski Ave. around 1:30 in the afternoon. Witnesses say he then went inside the store, and brandished a handgun that was tucked into the waistband of his pants. He then left the store, and turned onto So. Winooski Ave. which is when witnesses say they heard the gunshot.

It’s unclear whether any witnesses actually saw the handgun being fired, but several say they heard something similar to a gunshot. In the affidavit, a bystander tells police, “it could have been a car backfiring.”

No injuries were reported.

Meredith’s next court date has not been scheduled yet.