Essex residents seek to end at-large representation on the selectboard

ESSEX- Former Essex selcetboard chair Irene Wrenner and Essex business owner ken Signorella presented a petition with over one thousand signatures to the town clerk on Thursday morning.

Their coalition is called fairness first, which seeks to end at-large representation on the Essex Selectboard. Their proposal calls for three representatives from each district. This would increase the current size of the five person selectboard by one seat.

Right now, the selectboard has three residents from the village and two from the town.

The petition comes after a recent school district change that provides four seats to village representatives and four to town representatives.

“It occurred to me that 11,000 people her in town, those living outside of the village deserve a voice and when I asked the selectboard to give those people a voice in the merger negotiations they declined,” said Wrenner. “So, therefore I thought the only way to proceed would be to encourage a change through the electorate and through the ballot process in March.”

"Let's start the bowl rolling, the next step will be two town hearings," said Signorella. After two hearings, the proposal would then be on the March ballot aftet town meeting day. If approved by voters, the proposal will then go to the legislature