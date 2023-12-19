Essex Junction, VT- The Essex Westford School District is reducing its classrooms and teachers due to a steadily declining enrollment.

In a message to the school community announcing the reduction, School Board Chair Robert Carpenter said the changes are strategic to ensure the school district can maintain its standard of education and be in line with Vermont state standards. Carpenter specified the cuts to staff are not a reflection of the teaching staff’s efforts.

“Over the past few years, we have observed a decline in student enrollment not just within our District, but across all of Vermont,” Carpenter said, “As stewards of our community’s educational resources, we have taken this trend seriously and evaluated various aspects of our educational system to ensure efficiency and excellence.”

According to data from the Vermont Education Dashboard, the Essex Westford School District has 3,781 students enrolled across 9 schools in 2023. Five years ago in 2018, that number was 4,092, a decrease of about 7.6% in enrollment.

Comparatively, all of Vermont had 82,901 students enrolled across the state in 2023, and 88,283 in 2018. That’s a decrease of about 6.1% in statewide enrollment.

This graph from the Agency of Education’s data dashboard shows the EWSD’s downward trend in enrollment.

EWSD officials say following the adjustments the average class will be 17 to 18 students in grades K-3 and 19 to 20 students in grades 4-12. To follow the Vermont Educational Quality Standards, adjustments to staffing levels will be required beginning next year.

In the announcement on the changes, Carpenter said the changes are not due to budget or funding cuts and are solely meant to bring the district in line with Vermont’s standards. The School Board plans on discussing the changes, and the upcoming budget at their next meeting on Dec. 19.