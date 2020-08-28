‘Everyone Loves a Parade’ mural gets taken down

A mural greeting Church Street visitors will no longer be a part of the Queen City.

The “Everyone Loves a Parade” artwork was supposed to be up for another 2 years, but the city council agreed it needed to go, as it didn’t recognize enough people of color.

Early Thursday morning, crew members began taking down the mural that stretches 140-foot long.

The mural was created by Quebecois artist Pierre Hardy to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Samuel De Champlain. But the mural at Church Street Market Place has been under scrutiny for quite some time. Yet, one community member I spoke with was disappointed to see it go.

“I’m really kind of sad…it’s been a great mural…it’s been an attractor to the area,” said Herb Sinkinson, a Vermonter with extensive experience working in probation and parole.

His face appears on the mural. Another resident wants to keep the section where his 90-year-old grandfather is painted, a former mechanic in the Korean war.

But one native says the removal is a step in the right direction.

“I think no one can deny that the artist did a great job…it’s beautiful artwork…Vermont, yes, has a disproportionate amount of white people in it but that doesn’t mean people of color and black people haven’t played a role and if we’re going to do a mural of this significance, we need to do our research and get those people involved in this mural,” said Burlington native Kayla Gokey.

Gokey brought her children to see the removal and called today “history in the making.” This, as the city decides to replace it with something more inclusive to Vermonters of color.

It will be another few days before the mural is taken down.