Ex-principal jailed for recording girls can appeal sentence

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Supreme Court says a former school principal serving a five-year prison sentence for secretly recording teenage girls in his home will be able to appeal his sentence.

On Friday, the high court reversed a decision by a lower court that had dismissed the request by Dean Stearns to reconsider the sentence imposed in January 2020, ruling the appeal was untimely. In 2018, Stearns pleaded guilty to five counts of voyeurism and two counts of promoting a recording of sexual conduct.

Prosecutors said Stearns used hidden cameras to film five teenage girls in his Sharon home.