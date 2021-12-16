ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York state website says the Excelsior Pass is free, and provides secure digital proof of your COVID vaccination, or negative test results.

It can be accessed and stored in a wallet app on your mobile device. It’s also the ticket to entry for many venues across the state which require vaccination.

Barbara Brown with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra was at their holiday rehearsal Wednesday night at the Eastman School of Music. She says it’s so great to be hosting live shows again.

“We never stopped making music thankfully, there’s just no substitution for having an audience and having that audience applause at the end of every piece,” Brown said.

Brown says they surveyed a large group of patrons. The one thing to get them back in seats and feeling safe: vaccination checks.

“So, that’s what we’re doing,” she said. “It’s being met with a great response, people are so thankful that we’re keeping them safe, and we’ve got the system down pretty smooth.”

The Excelsior Pass is a big part of that process.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to come, so we’ll take physical vaccination cards, the Excelsior Pass is a great option,” she said.

Officials from the governor’s office told News 8 Wednesday if your Excelsior Pass has expired, “you can simply retrieve a new one,” adding, “For ease going forward, you can also retrieve an Excelsior Pass Plus, which does not expire, as it is a digital copy of your vaccination record.”

If you haven’t updated your pass already, you might want to check. Brown says they’re already playing sold-out shows.

“We just can’t wait to keep that momentum going with live concerts and playing for all of Rochester,” she said.

The Excelsior Pass is for all three FDA-approved COVID vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, and the Johnson & Johnson.