Exclusive Emerson Poll: How New Yorkers feel about the coronavirus response

An exclusive Local 22/44 Emerson College poll on New Yorkers attitudes about the conronavirus pandemic: We asked 1,000 people from around the state how they felt about a variety of issues, from whether they think local hospitals are prepared to handle the outbreak to how our leaders are responding to the crisis.

When asked if they approved or disapproved of the way President Trump is handling the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, 38% approve, 47% disapprove, and nearly 15% were neutral.

When asked if they approve or disapprove of the way Governor Cuomo is handling New York’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, nearly 71% approve, 17% disapprove and nearly 12% are neutral.

Regarding how confident are you in local hospitals’ ability to respond effectively to an outbreak of the coronavirus, 20% say very confident, 37$ say somewhat confident, 33$ are not so confident and 9% say not at all.

Do you support a policy of using local hospitals in upstate New York to care for patients from New York City and Long island, 50% say yes, nearly 21% say no and 29% are unsure.

Finally, do you feel it is possible for your life to return to how it was before the coronavirus or will life never be the same? 46% say life will return to before, but nearly 54% say life will never be the same.