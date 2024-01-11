In a webinar on Thursday, state officials outlined potential changes a new housing bill would make to the permitting process that they hope will encourage the construction of new homes. The new bill was proposed on Wednesday and is called the “Bring Everyone Home Bill”, which would make several changes to when Act 250 triggers during the permitting process.

Commissioner of Housing and Community Development, Alex Farrell, said the bill would provide full exemption to residential projects within state-designated areas and planning areas. Vermont’s designation program puts communities into one of five categories, downtowns, village centers, new town centers, neighborhood development areas, and growth centers. Planning areas are the areas within a quarter of a mile outside the perimeter of a village center and half of a mile outside a downtown area.

Areas outside a designated area or planning area served by municipal water and wastewater would see permitting changes as well. Currently, Act 250 triggers when a developer wants to build more than 10 units of housing in a five-mile radius, in a 5 year timeframe. The bill would change this to be more than 30 units in a 2-year timeframe, with no consideration for mileage.

Officials hope this change will prevent urban sprawl. “The reason we drew it up this way is to really steer development towards our economic centers and to protect greenspace,” Farrell said, “continuing to protect outside of these areas, and preventing the sprawl that sometimes the 10-5-5 rule actually encourages.”

Areas outside of municipal water and wastewater would keep the 10-5-5 rule, but change the 5-year timeframe to 2 years. The way the process works currently, Act 250 is meant to protect Vermont’s natural resources from over-development. It also opens the development review process to neighbors and community members to have a say on whether the construction is allowed through housing appeals.

If passed, the bill would exempt housing projects from appeals as long as they’re within areas zoned for residential development and within a state-designated area. “This is to prevent appeals in areas where residents, the municipality, the state, and regional planners, have all already weighed in, and said ‘this is an area where we want housing developed’,” said Farrell, “at that point an appeal is not only redundant, it’s just a tool to prevent the type of housing that we know we need.”

Act 250 currently allows a petition of 10 people or more to appeal a project, this bill would increase that to 10% of the municipality, according to Farrell. It would also require the appealing party to put up an appeal bond, which would require the appealers to be on the hook for any costs the developer incurs as a result of the process if the appeal is determined “frivolous”. If the appeal succeeds the developer doesn’t get any of the bond. A proposed timeline would also speed up the process, requiring appeals to be heard within 60 days of filing, and a decision within 90 days of the hearing.

Parking requirements for units would also be loosened by reducing the parking space minimums. The bill would also change how some municipalities count parking spots by taking ‘tandem parking’ into account, which means a driveway that is two car lengths but only one car width would be counted as two spots.

The Bring Everyone Home Bill, or “BEHome”, would also build on and clarify changes made by the 2023 Home bill, including the affordability density bonus. This allows people to build more units than what would otherwise be allowed if a certain number of affordable units were added. Farrell said, “This is really giving that incentive for folks to add affordable housing because we know we need to make sure that as units come online a certain number of them remain accessible to folks in a certain income level.”

Converting hotels and motels for the development of housing is also a priority for the new housing bill, according to DCF Commissioner Chris Winters. “Our goal is to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring,” said Winters.

According to Winters, in 2019 the average time that people remained homeless was around 50 days, now it’s well over 200 days. “We’re spending more and more money to keep people housed in very expensive hotel rooms and that’s without connection to services or even to food,” said Winters, “our system is really at the mercy of private hotel and motel owners right now who’ve really been emboldened in some cases to double the price of their rooms since the onset of the pandemic.”

The state also hopes tax incentives will increase Vermont’s housing stock. Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio said property tax exemption would freeze the value of newly constructed houses, or abandoned homes that are rehabbed, at their pre-improvement value for 5 years. Similarly, somebody who buys an abandoned or deteriorating property and fixes it up would have their property taxes based on the original value for the first 5 years of living there.

Bolio said This wouldn’t apply to all construction, and apply only to owner-occupied homes, homesteads, or long-term residential properties in state-designated areas. The tax exemptions won’t accept new applicants after 2027.

The BEHome bill, also known as H-719, is currently being considered by the House Committee on Environment and Energy. It may still be months before any vote is taken on the bill.