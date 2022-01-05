Some medical experts in Vermont are familiar with a small study out of South Africa that looks at alternative ways to test for Covid.

This particular study found swabbing the mouth detected the omicron variant more so than the traditional nose-swab. Still, very limited data exists on this testing method.

Director of Clinical Microbiology at the University of Vermont Medical Center says based on a few anecdotal reports, Omicron seems to cause milder symptoms in vaccinated and boosted people, that being a runny nose and sore throat.

“I think we’re still trying to figure out what this means and if this study is reproducible, but I’m thinking that’s where some of this curiosity is coming from,” said Dr. Christina Wojewoda.

Dr. Wojewoda highly recommends following the instructions provided at your community testing site or at-home test kit.