Fair Haven has banned vaping in town parks, playgrounds

The town of Fair Haven has banned vaping in its town-owned spaces.

The Fair Haven Select Board voted unanimously Oct. 8 to add vaping to an existing ordinance regarding behaviors allowed in town-owned areas and playgrounds.

The Rutland Herald reports the town ordinance outlaws the practice in the town park on Main Street, the Louie Farynairz Playground, Mary A. Canfield Memorial Softball Field, the Pavilion and Little League Ball Fields, town tennis courts, Babe Ruth ball field and the Eagles field at 12 Academy St.

Violators could be fined $50 for a first offense and $100 for second and recurring offenses. Those under 21 caught vaping in the designated areas could also be hit with mandated penalties under a state law that took effect in July.

There is 60-day waiting period to implement Fair Haven’s vaping ban, which will take effect in early December.