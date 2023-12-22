Montpelier, VT- A Fair Haven police officer won’t face any charges related to an officer-involved shooting in which he killed a man trying to flee the scene of an alleged assault.

Attorney General Charity Clark called the use of force by Detective Shaun Hewitt at a home on Washington St on June 19 objectively reasonable.”

Hewitt responded to a call around 7:40 p.m. and encountered three people trying to restrain Kenneth Barber, 38, of Castleton, after he reportedly assaulted a neighbor. Barber was armed with a gun on his waist, but one of the neighbors was able to take it away as Hewitt helped restrain him.

Police say Barber refused to put his hands behind his back and ran to his nearby car. Barber then got into the car and started it as Hewitt tried to deploy “pepper spray,” but it did not work properly.

Hewitt, who has been a Fair Haven officer since 1998, stood in between the open door and the car telling Barber, “Don’t do it,” as Barber began to drive in reverse. Police say Hewitt struggled to get away from the car and fired one round into Barber’s torso, who then fell out of the car after it came to a stop. Barber was brought to a nearby emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

The Attorney General’s Office found that under Vermont law, Hewitt was justified in shooting Barber to defend himself. “Under the totality of the circumstances,” Clark said, “Detective Hewitt reasonably believed that he was in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily harm at the hands of Mr. Barber, and he used necessary and appropriate force to defend himself.”

The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office also declined to prosecute the case after completing its review of the incident.